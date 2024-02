240209-N-PN185-1017 – West Monroe, Louisiana (Feb. 9, 2024) – Master Chief Musician David Kolo, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, speaks with audience members following a concert at West Monroe High School as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The unit will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 17:30 Photo ID: 8235205 VIRIN: 240209-N-PN185-1017 Resolution: 6053x4035 Size: 23.6 MB Location: WEST MONROE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.