240209-N-PN185-1017 – West Monroe, Louisiana (Feb. 9, 2024) – Master Chief Musician David Kolo, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, speaks with audience members following a concert at West Monroe High School as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour. The unit will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 concerts for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8235205
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-PN185-1017
|Resolution:
|6053x4035
|Size:
|23.6 MB
|Location:
|WEST MONROE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Navy Band performs at West Monroe High School [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
