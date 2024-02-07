240129-N-EJ843-1053 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 29, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) man the rails as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 29, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 12:29 Photo ID: 8234998 VIRIN: 240129-N-EJ843-1053 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.11 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Pulls into Rota, Spain. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.