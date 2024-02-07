Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Pulls into Rota, Spain.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240129-N-EJ843-1037 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 29, 2024) - Lt. j.g. Justin Bingham, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands watch in the pilot house as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 29, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Pulls into Rota, Spain. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPAIN
    ROTA
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK

