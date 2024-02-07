USS Delbert D. Black Pulls into Rota, Spain.

240129-N-EJ843-1011 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 29, 2024) – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Valencia Thompson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands lookout as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 29, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

