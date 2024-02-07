240129-N-EJ843-1011 ROTA, Spain (Jan. 29, 2024) – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Valencia Thompson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands lookout as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 29, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8234996
|VIRIN:
|240129-N-EJ843-1011
|Resolution:
|3935x5093
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Pulls into Rota, Spain. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT