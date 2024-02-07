Maj. Gen. Harrison is the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Commanding General.

Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison was promoted in a ceremony hosted by Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, at The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, on Fort Bliss, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2005 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:40 Photo ID: 8234860 VIRIN: 050221-A-TA715-6526 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 751.55 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General Receives Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.