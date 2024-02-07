Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General Receives Promotion [Image 5 of 5]

    Commanding General Receives Promotion

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2005

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Gen. Harrison is the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Commanding General.
    Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison was promoted in a ceremony hosted by Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, at The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, on Fort Bliss, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

