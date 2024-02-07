Commanding General Receives Promotion

FORT BLISS, Texas – Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, Commanding General of 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, received a promotion to the rank of Major General During a ceremony at The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, February 8, 2024.

Harrison originally served in the Army as an enlisted member in 1990 and commissioned four years later at the Elizabeth City State University of North Carolina Reserve Officer Training Course as an Air Defense Artillery Officer and was assigned to Fort Bliss as his first duty assignment.

“This has been a great Army journey, I’ve had some of the best assignments in the world, I’ve worked for and with some amazing Soldiers that have allowed me to be here today, and I’m certainly honored and humbled to say that I dedicate the two stars that I wear to you,” said Harrison. “Being promoted to Major General here at Fort Bliss is extra special to me, because I was here as a Second Lieutenant in 1994 a long time ago and to bring it back here full circle to pin on two stars at this location on this installation is extra special.”

The promotion of a general officer is a rare event in the United States Army and is normally presided over by a general officer of a higher rank. Hosting the ceremony was General Gary Brito, who serves as the Commanding General of the United States Army training and Doctrine Command.

“It’s easy to talk about the many qualities of Maj. Gen. Harrison, the things that he’s done as a Soldier, a leader and a General Officer..” said Gen. Brito “All of the great things he’s done for our Army started with the upbringing he had with his family and what he learned serving as an enlisted, a junior officer and then as a general officer.

“No job has been or will be too tough for Rich Harrison, but also no task is beneath him. That’s what all our soldiers appreciate.”

Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison is one of only two African American General Officers to become the Commanding Officer of 32d AAMDC and is the second Commanding General of the 32d AAMDC in the last three decades to be promoted to the rank of Major General.

“Often times people ask me ‘what’s your advice, what’s the secret to your success?’ There’s no secret. Just be a good person.” said Harrison. “That’s all that I ask you to do: be a good person. Swift and Sure, Be All You Can Be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:40 Story ID: 463638 Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General Receives Promotion, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.