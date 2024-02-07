Maj. Gen. Harrison, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Commanding General and his wife Tyra and his children Aliyah, Alexa and Collin Harrison participate in the cake cutting ceremony. Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison was promoted during a ceremony hosted by Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, at The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, on Fort Bliss, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:40 Photo ID: 8234857 VIRIN: 240208-A-TA715-8943 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.54 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General Receives Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.