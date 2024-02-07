Commanding General Receives Promotion

Aliyah and Alexa Harrison adorn their father, Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, the Commanding General of 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, with his patrol cap indicating his new rank. Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison was promoted during a ceremony hosted by Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, at The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, on Fort Bliss, TX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Morton, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)



