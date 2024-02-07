U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Reynaldo Linares, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security through a window during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore to seize terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 17:54
|Photo ID:
|8234563
|VIRIN:
|240116-M-YF186-1326
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
