    Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative [Image 5 of 5]

    Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Reynaldo Linares, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security through a window during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore to seize terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8234563
    VIRIN: 240116-M-YF186-1326
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
