U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Velazquez, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hikes to an objective during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore to seize terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8234559 VIRIN: 240116-M-YF186-1050 Resolution: 6247x4165 Size: 2.86 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.