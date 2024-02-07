Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative [Image 3 of 5]

    Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hike to an objective during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore to seize terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
