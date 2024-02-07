Amphibious Assault: Bravo Company Seizes the Initiative

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear a building of during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2024. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore to seize terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US