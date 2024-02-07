JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Stacey Olandez, Joint Task Force - Civil Support, human resources non-commissioned officer, processes joint personnel status reports during a simulated catastrophic incident for Exercise Sudden Response 2024 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024. Exercise Sudden Response is an annual exercise allowing both Department of Defense and civilian emergency response and management teams to flex their skills under a variety of potential national crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:50 Photo ID: 8233944 VIRIN: 240206-F-JG883-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.