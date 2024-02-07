Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis [Image 3 of 3]

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Stacey Olandez, Joint Task Force - Civil Support, human resources non-commissioned officer, processes joint personnel status reports during a simulated catastrophic incident for Exercise Sudden Response 2024 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024. Exercise Sudden Response is an annual exercise allowing both Department of Defense and civilian emergency response and management teams to flex their skills under a variety of potential national crisis scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8233944
    VIRIN: 240206-F-JG883-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis
    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis
    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT