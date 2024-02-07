Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– Joint Task Force Civil Support medical personnel huddle to coordinate details gained from field and simulated briefings, during Exercise Sudden Response 2024 at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024. The exercise this year focused on a notional scenario involving a nuclear device exploding mid-air over Hartford, Connecticut, the response to this crisis brings together and provides opportunities to mobilize emergency responders at the DoD and state-level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8233938
    VIRIN: 240206-F-JG883-1043
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    This work, Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

