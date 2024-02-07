JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– Joint Task Force Civil Support medical personnel huddle to coordinate details gained from field and simulated briefings, during Exercise Sudden Response 2024 at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024. The exercise this year focused on a notional scenario involving a nuclear device exploding mid-air over Hartford, Connecticut, the response to this crisis brings together and provides opportunities to mobilize emergency responders at the DoD and state-level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8233938
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-JG883-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT