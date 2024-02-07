Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– Joint Task Force Civil Support medical personnel huddle to coordinate details gained from field and simulated briefings, during Exercise Sudden Response 2024 at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024. The exercise this year focused on a notional scenario involving a nuclear device exploding mid-air over Hartford, Connecticut, the response to this crisis brings together and provides opportunities to mobilize emergency responders at the DoD and state-level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

