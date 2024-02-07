Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis [Image 2 of 3]

    Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– U.S. Army Major Catrinna Amorelli, Medical H2, Mental Readiness Director, 62nd Medical Brigade, takes notes in the Joint Operations Center during Exercise Sudden Response 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024, where she and other members of the Joint Task Force Civil Support units had the notional task to respond to a simulated nuclear disaster. The JTF-CS exercise enables the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Force to practice their response to crises with no-notice; anywhere in the United States or territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
