Nationwide Exercise trains for nuclear crisis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.– U.S. Army Major Catrinna Amorelli, Medical H2, Mental Readiness Director, 62nd Medical Brigade, takes notes in the Joint Operations Center during Exercise Sudden Response 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 7, 2024, where she and other members of the Joint Task Force Civil Support units had the notional task to respond to a simulated nuclear disaster. The JTF-CS exercise enables the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Force to practice their response to crises with no-notice; anywhere in the United States or territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

