Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock

The Liebherr Crane from the Tennessee-Tombigbee Project Management Office moves the stoplog picking beam into place at the Demopolis Lock, Demopolis, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2024. The Tenn-Tom Project Office and other partners have assisted the Demopolis Lock in repairing it since it was severely damaged during a breach on Jan. 16. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Location: MOBILE, AL, US