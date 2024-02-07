The Marine Vessel Lawson drives up the confluence of the Black Warrior and Tombigbee Rivers toward the Demopolis Lock, Demopolis, Alabama, Feb. 3, 2024. The Lawson and M/V Tenn-Tom were bringing floating barges and cranes to assist in repairing the Demopolis Lock, which was severely damaged on Jan. 16 and has been inoperable ever since. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8233935
|VIRIN:
|240203-A-VP913-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x3928
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock
