Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock

The Marine Vessel Lawson drives up the confluence of the Black Warrior and Tombigbee Rivers toward the Demopolis Lock, Demopolis, Alabama, Feb. 3, 2024. The Lawson and M/V Tenn-Tom were bringing floating barges and cranes to assist in repairing the Demopolis Lock, which was severely damaged on Jan. 16 and has been inoperable ever since. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

