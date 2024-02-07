Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock [Image 2 of 4]

    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Vessels, floating barges, and cranes sit in the lock chamber of the Demopolis Lock, Demopolis, Alabama, Feb. 3, 2024. The Mobile District moved the vessels, barges, and cranes to the Demopolis Lock to assist in repairing the lock, which was damaged on Jan. 16 and has been inoperable ever since. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8233929
    VIRIN: 240203-A-VP913-1002
    Resolution: 7440x5368
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock
    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock
    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock
    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MobileDelivers AtlantaCorps USACE Demopolis Teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT