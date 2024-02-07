Vessels, floating barges, and cranes sit in the lock chamber of the Demopolis Lock, Demopolis, Alabama, Feb. 3, 2024. The Mobile District moved the vessels, barges, and cranes to the Demopolis Lock to assist in repairing the lock, which was damaged on Jan. 16 and has been inoperable ever since. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8233929 VIRIN: 240203-A-VP913-1002 Resolution: 7440x5368 Size: 5.03 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.