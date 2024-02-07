The lock chamber of the Demopolis Lock shows the large concrete portion of the upper sill that fell away on Feb. 3, 2024, Demopolis, Alabama. The Lock was breached on Jan. 16 when the sizeable concrete portion of the upper sill fell away; it has been inoperable until the sill can be repaired and fixed. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8233923 VIRIN: 240203-A-VP913-1001 Resolution: 8192x4520 Size: 5.24 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile District teams work to repair Demopolis Lock [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.