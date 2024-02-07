HMC Mike Julien is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his contributions to the success within the Directorate for Administration. HMC Julien's leadership and dedication will be missed by his junior enlisted and the officers he mentored within the DFA directorate and beyond.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:17 Photo ID: 8233549 VIRIN: 240202-N-XV435-1521 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.83 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMC Mike Julian end of tour award [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.