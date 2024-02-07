Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMC Mike Julian end of tour award [Image 3 of 4]

    HMC Mike Julian end of tour award

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    HMC Mike Julien is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his contributions to the success within the Directorate for Administration. HMC Julien's leadership and dedication will be missed by his junior enlisted and the officers he mentored within the DFA directorate and beyond.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:17
    Photo ID: 8233549
    VIRIN: 240202-N-XV435-1521
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMC Mike Julian end of tour award [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

