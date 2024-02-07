HM2 Eugene was selected as Junior Sailor of the Year for FY23. She received recognition for her selection at the February awards board at Naval Health Clinic Charleston.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:17 Photo ID: 8233546 VIRIN: 240202-N-XV435-6677 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.34 MB Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HM2 Sarah Eugene is awarded Junior Sailor of the Year FY23 [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.