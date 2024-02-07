Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM2 Sarah Eugene is awarded Junior Sailor of the Year FY23 [Image 1 of 4]

    HM2 Sarah Eugene is awarded Junior Sailor of the Year FY23

    GOOSE CREEK, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    HM2 Eugene was selected as Junior Sailor of the Year for FY23. She received recognition for her selection at the February awards board at Naval Health Clinic Charleston.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:17
    Photo ID: 8233546
    VIRIN: 240202-N-XV435-6677
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US
    TAGS

    Awards
    Hospital Corpsman
    Junior Sailor of the Year
    JSOY

