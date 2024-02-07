Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HM2 Mareesa Zarate end of tour award [Image 2 of 4]

    HM2 Mareesa Zarate end of tour award

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    HM2 Zarate receives her end of tour award at the culmination of her enlistment. HM2 is well on her way to completing her bachelors and applying to a physician assistant school.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:17
    Photo ID: 8233547
    VIRIN: 240202-N-XV435-3505
    Resolution: 5428x3708
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM2 Mareesa Zarate end of tour award [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HM2 Sarah Eugene is awarded Junior Sailor of the Year FY23
    HM2 Mareesa Zarate end of tour award
    HMC Mike Julian end of tour award
    NHC Charleston Awardees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award
    Hospital Corpsman
    ETA
    End of Tour Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT