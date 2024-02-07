Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHC Charleston Awardees [Image 4 of 4]

    NHC Charleston Awardees

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    NHC Charleston leadership and awardees pose for a photo after the completion of the monthly command awards ceremony.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    awardees

