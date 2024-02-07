NHC Charleston leadership and awardees pose for a photo after the completion of the monthly command awards ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 11:17
|Photo ID:
|8233551
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-XV435-8434
|Resolution:
|5702x3856
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHC Charleston Awardees [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT