Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak deliver 11 donated surfboards to Maui, Hawaii, for people who lost theirs during the western Maui wildfire, Aug. 29, 2023. The crew transferred the surfboards to a U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response-Boat crew who brought them to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)

