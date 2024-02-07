Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak and U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui deliver 11 donated surfboards to Maui, Hawaii for people who lost theirs during the western Maui wildfire, Aug. 29, 2023. The surfboards were donated by the surf community on Oahu. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)

Date Taken: 08.29.2023
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US