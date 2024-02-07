Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak transfers donated surfboards to a U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew off Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2023. The surfboards were donated by the surf community on Oahu, Hawaii, for surfers on Maui who lost theirs during the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)/Released)

Date Taken: 08.29.2023
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US