Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew receives donated surfboards off Maui, Hawaii, August 29, 2023. The surfboards were brought to Maui by the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak and were delivered to people on Maui who lost theirs during the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)

