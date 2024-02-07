Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew receives donated surfboards off Maui, Hawaii, August 29, 2023. The surfboards were brought to Maui by the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak and were delivered to people on Maui who lost theirs during the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8233530
    VIRIN: 230829-G-N0310-1071
    Resolution: 5549x3964
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui
    Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui
    Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui
    Coast Guard delivers donated surfboards to Maui

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Maui
    surfboard
    western Maui wildfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT