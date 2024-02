Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour

U.S. Army V Corps Sgt. Miles Davis, a religious affairs specialist part of V Corps Forward Company, stationed at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, dances with members of the Command Force Cheer Team, representing the National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Commanders, during their Pro Blitz Tour, Feb. 8, 2024. Members of the cheer team visited multiple U.S. Army camps and posts during their visit to increase soldier morale during their time away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

