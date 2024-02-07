Members of the Command Force Cheer Team, representing the National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Commanders, show their dance moves to soldiers stationed at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, during their Pro Blitz Tour, Feb. 8, 2024. Members of the cheer team visited multiple U.S. Army camps and posts during their visit to increase soldier morale during their time away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:53 Photo ID: 8233062 VIRIN: 240208-A-EE340-1028 Resolution: 2976x2126 Size: 646.89 KB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.