Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour

Members of the Command Force Cheer Team, including their mascot “Major Tuddy”, right, representing the National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Commanders, teach civilians and soldiers stationed at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, new dance moves during a performance, Feb. 8, 2024. Members of the cheer team visited multiple U.S. Army camps and posts during their visit to increase soldier morale during their time away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

