Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour

U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, play musical chairs with “Major Tuddy” the mascot for the National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Commanders, during the cheer team’s Pro Blitz Tour, Feb. 8, 2024. Members of the cheer team visited multiple U.S. Army camps and posts during their visit to increase soldier morale during their time away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

