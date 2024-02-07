Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour [Image 4 of 6]

    Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour

    POZNAN, POLAND

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, play musical chairs with “Major Tuddy” the mascot for the National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Commanders, during the cheer team’s Pro Blitz Tour, Feb. 8, 2024. Members of the cheer team visited multiple U.S. Army camps and posts during their visit to increase soldier morale during their time away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    This work, Washington Commanders NFL Dance Team visit soldiers in Poland during Pro Blitz Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

