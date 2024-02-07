Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector [Image 3 of 3]

    Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jon Darrenkamp, the chief of plans and operations at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, is also collector of everything music, especially albums and Beatles memorabilia. Darrenkamp has hundreds of individual pieces of music memorabilia like books, magazines and posters, over 1,200 cataloged albums, some percussion instruments, an upright piano, and currently four guitars, to include the prize possession in his hands – a 1994 Gibson Les Paul Standard in cherry starburst. (Courtesy photo)

