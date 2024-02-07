Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector

Jon Darrenkamp is the chief of plans and operations at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. In addition, he’s a Reserve officer and captain with the 575th Expeditionary Terminal Operating Element, 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command. Pictured here is a photo of him and his wife, Loretta Darrenkamp. They will celebrate 22 years of marriage this Spring. (Courtesy photo)
