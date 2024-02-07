Jon Darrenkamp, the chief of plans and operations at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, helps his coworkers inventory basic issue items and equipment assigned to an M109 Paladin self-propelled 155 mm howitzer at the APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany, Feb. 8. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8233057
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-SM279-2147
|Resolution:
|2643x3364
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|DULMEN, NW, DE
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT