    Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector [Image 2 of 3]

    Army civilian at APS-2 site also Army Reservist and huge Beatles fan, musician, collector

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jon Darrenkamp, the chief of plans and operations at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, helps his coworkers inventory basic issue items and equipment assigned to an M109 Paladin self-propelled 155 mm howitzer at the APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany, Feb. 8. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

