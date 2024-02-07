Staff Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta, Broadcast Journalist with AFN Bavaria, directs the livestream production during the Medical Department Activity-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. Soldiers from AFN Bavaria provided virtual viewing access through the AFN Bavaria Facebook page and facilitated the online Q&A forum.
The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 04:21
|Photo ID:
|8233032
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-GT592-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
