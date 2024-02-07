Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 4 of 5]

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    Staff Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta, Broadcast Journalist with AFN Bavaria, directs the livestream production during the Medical Department Activity-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. Soldiers from AFN Bavaria provided virtual viewing access through the AFN Bavaria Facebook page and facilitated the online Q&A forum.

    The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8233032
    VIRIN: 240201-A-GT592-1004
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Bavaria
    MEDDAC-Bavaria

