MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

Staff Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta, Broadcast Journalist with AFN Bavaria, directs the livestream production during the Medical Department Activity-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. Soldiers from AFN Bavaria provided virtual viewing access through the AFN Bavaria Facebook page and facilitated the online Q&A forum.



The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

