    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 5 of 5]

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Medical Department Activity-Bavaria hosts its 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. Board members present include Col. Zach Solomon, Commander of U.S. Medical Department Activity-Bavaria, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzales, Command Sgt. Maj. of Medical Readiness Command-Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux, Medical Readiness Command-Europe. Two board members also appeared virtually; Sgt. Maj. Chalawnda Kelley, Southern European Task Force-Africa Inspector General Sgt. Maj., and Lt. Col. Kaitlyn Perkins, Deputy Commander for Nursing, Winn Army Community Hospital, VA.

    The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. The event was open to all soldiers in the community as well as livestreamed on the AFN Bavaria Facebook page. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8233033
    VIRIN: 240201-A-GT592-1005
    Resolution: 3806x5709
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

