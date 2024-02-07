MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

The U.S. Medical Department Activity-Bavaria hosts its 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. Col. Zach Solomon, Commander of U.S. Medical Department Activity-Bavaria, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzales, Command Sgt. Maj. of Medical Readiness Command-Europe, were two of the panel members present.



The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. The event was open to all soldiers in the community as well as livestreamed on the AFN Bavaria Facebook page. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

