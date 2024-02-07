Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 2 of 5]

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Medical Department Activity-Bavaria hosts its 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. Col. Zach Solomon, Commander of U.S. Medical Department Activity-Bavaria, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzales, Command Sgt. Maj. of Medical Readiness Command-Europe, were two of the panel members present.

    The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. The event was open to all soldiers in the community as well as livestreamed on the AFN Bavaria Facebook page. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8233029
    VIRIN: 240201-A-GT592-1002
    Resolution: 3345x5018
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

