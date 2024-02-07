MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux, Medical Readiness Command-Europe, speaks about her journey in the U.S. Army during the 2024 Mentorship Panel at the Tower Barracks Theater, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024.



The purpose of the event is to allow soldiers to ask questions and receive advice from a collection of Army leaders in the community. The event was open to all soldiers in the community as well as livestreamed on the AFN Bavaria Facebook page. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

