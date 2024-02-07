USNH Yokosuka Holds Mass Casualty Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, CAPT. T. Blair Hines (middle), USNMRTC Yokosuka Executive Officer CAPT. Richard Gilliard (right) and USNMRTC Yokosuka Command Master Chief Geoffrey Busscher (left) receive a Commander’s Update Brief in the Hospital Command Center (HCC) during a mass casualty drill. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

