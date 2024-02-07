USNH Yokosuka Holds Mass Casualty Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel assist simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

