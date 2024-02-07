Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNH Yokosuka Holds Mass Casualty Drill [Image 20 of 20]

    USNH Yokosuka Holds Mass Casualty Drill

    JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel assist simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

