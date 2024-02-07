YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel assist simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 01:33
|Photo ID:
|8232968
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-WC492-1279
|Resolution:
|1736x1240
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Yokosuka Holds Mass Casualty Drill [Image 20 of 20], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
