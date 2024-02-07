Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution [Image 3 of 3]

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Edward Early 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    231025-N-ZZ999-1101 AUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 25, 2023) A satellite communications terminal manufactured by Higher Ground is installed on a prototype unmanned surface vehicle (USV) prior to testing of an autonomous over-the-horizon solution conceived by student researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Dumas and Lt. Cmdr. Hans Lauzen and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Lim worked with the Navy and industry partners to successfully demonstrate the over-the-horizon communications solution during the summer and fall of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
