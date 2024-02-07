NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

231025-N-ZZ999-1101 AUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 25, 2023) A satellite communications terminal manufactured by Higher Ground is installed on a prototype unmanned surface vehicle (USV) prior to testing of an autonomous over-the-horizon solution conceived by student researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Dumas and Lt. Cmdr. Hans Lauzen and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Lim worked with the Navy and industry partners to successfully demonstrate the over-the-horizon communications solution during the summer and fall of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Location: AUSTIN, TX, US