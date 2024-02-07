230819-N-ZZ999-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) made by Saronic Technologies conducts testing of an autonomous over-the-horizon solution conceived by student researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) during a Navy exercise off the coast of California. The over-the-horizon communications solution was successfully demonstrated by the Navy and Saronic during the summer and fall of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)
NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution
