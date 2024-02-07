Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution [Image 1 of 3]

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    230819-N-ZZ999-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2023) An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) made by Saronic Technologies conducts testing of an autonomous over-the-horizon solution conceived by student researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) during a Navy exercise off the coast of California. The over-the-horizon communications solution was successfully demonstrated by the Navy and Saronic during the summer and fall of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8232717
    VIRIN: 230819-N-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 8533x6400
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research
    Navy
    Students
    Education

