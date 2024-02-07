Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution [Image 2 of 3]

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

    LAKE TRAVIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    231024-N-ZZ999-3490 LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (Oct. 24, 2023) A prototype unmanned surface vehicle (USV) made by Saronic Technologies transits Lake Travis, Texas, during testing of an autonomous over-the-horizon solution conceived by student researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Dumas and Lt. Cmdr. Hans Lauzen and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Lim worked with the Navy and Saronic to successfully demonstrate the over-the-horizon communications solution during the summer and fall of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8232729
    VIRIN: 231024-N-ZZ999-3490
    Resolution: 3863x2897
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: LAKE TRAVIS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution
    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution
    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research
    Navy
    Students
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT