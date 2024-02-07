NPS Students Accelerate Innovative Over-The-Horizon Technology Solution

231024-N-ZZ999-3490 LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (Oct. 24, 2023) A prototype unmanned surface vehicle (USV) made by Saronic Technologies transits Lake Travis, Texas, during testing of an autonomous over-the-horizon solution conceived by student researchers at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Dumas and Lt. Cmdr. Hans Lauzen and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Lim worked with the Navy and Saronic to successfully demonstrate the over-the-horizon communications solution during the summer and fall of 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

