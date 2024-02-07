Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCOM Deputy Commander promotes Marine Judge Advocate to Major [Image 6 of 6]

    MARFORCOM Deputy Commander promotes Marine Judge Advocate to Major

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Casey Price 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew T. Good, Deputy Commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, left foreground, officiates the promotion ceremony for Maj. Marcus Pacheco, center, aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, Feb 7. During the ceremony, Pacheco, a Marine Judge Advocate for the command, was promoted by Good to the officer rank Major among family, friends and colleagues. Marine Judge Advocates are attorneys responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8231766
    VIRIN: 240207-M-TG874-1156
    Resolution: 3598x2400
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCOM Deputy Commander promotes Marine Judge Advocate to Major [Image 6 of 6], by Casey Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

