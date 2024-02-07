MARFORCOM Deputy Commander promotes Marine Judge Advocate to Major

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Marcus Pacheco, a Marine Judge Advocate with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, center, stands as his family affixes gold oak leaf insignia to his collars signifying his promotion to Major, aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, Feb 7. During the ceremony, Pacheco was promoted among family, friends and colleagues, officiated by Brig. Gen. Matthew T. Good, Deputy Commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command. Marine Judge Advocates are attorneys responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

Date Taken: 02.07.2024