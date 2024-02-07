MARFORCOM Deputy Commander promotes Marine Judge Advocate to Major

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Marcus Pacheco stands before U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew T. Good, Deputy Commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, right foreground, as his declaration of promotion is announced aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, Feb 7. During the ceremony, Pacheco, a Marine Judge Advocate for the command, was promoted by Good to the officer rank Major among family, friends and colleagues. Marine Judge Advocates are attorneys responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

