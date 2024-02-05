USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

240124-N-EJ843-1088 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2024) – Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Dylan Thompson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), checks a gun range target during an M9 pistol small-arms gun shoot qualification, Jan. 24, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

