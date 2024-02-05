USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

240124-N-EJ843-1103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2024) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Kyle McGuire, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), operates gun weapons system during a Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) training evolution, Jan. 24, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

